RECONAFRICA ANNOUNCES CHANGE OF FINANCIAL YEAR-END

CALGARY, AB, Jan. 10, 2025 /CNW/ - Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd. (the "Company" or "ReconAfrica") (TSXV: RECO) (OTCQX: RECAF) (Frankfurt: 0XD) (NSX: REC) announces a change of financial year-end.

Change in Financial Year-End

ReconAfrica, a reporting issuer, is changing its financial year-end from March 31 to December 31. The change in financial year-end has been made to align with industry peers. Further details regarding the change in financial year-end, including the Company's length and ending dates of the Company's financial reporting periods, its interim and annual financial statements to be filed for the Company's transition year and its new financial year, will be available in the Company's Notice of Change of Year-End prepared in accordance with Section 4.8 of National Instrument 51-102, and filed on the Company's SEDAR+ profile, available at www.sedarplus.ca

About ReconAfrica

ReconAfrica is a Canadian oil and gas company engaged in the exploration of the Damara Fold Belt and Kavango Rift Basin in the Kalahari Desert of northeastern Namibia and northwestern Botswana, where the Company holds petroleum licences comprising ~8 million contiguous acres. In all aspects of its operations ReconAfrica is committed to minimal disturbance of habitat in line with international standards and implementing environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements:

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information under applicable Canadian, United States and other applicable securities laws, rules and regulations, including, without limitation, statements with respect to the Company's commitment to minimal disturbance of habitat, in line with best international standards and its implementation of environmental and social best practices in all of its project areas. These statements relate to future events or future performance. The use of any of the words "could", "intend", "expect", "believe", "will", "projected", "estimated" and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on ReconAfrica's current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as the Company's actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in these forward-looking statements as a result of the factors discussed in the "Risk Factors" section in the Company's annual information form dated July 29, 2024, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Actual future results may differ materially. Various assumptions or factors are typically applied in drawing conclusions or making the forecasts or projections set out in forward-looking information. Those assumptions and factors are based on information currently available to ReconAfrica. The forward-looking information contained in this release is made as of the date hereof and ReconAfrica undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws. Because of the risks, uncertainties and assumptions contained herein, investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The foregoing statements expressly qualify any forward-looking information contained herein.

SOURCE Reconnaissance Energy Africa Ltd.

For further information contact: Brian Reinsborough, President and Chief Executive Officer | Tel: +1-877-631-1160; Grayson Andersen, Vice President, Investor Relations | Tel: +1-877-631-1160, Email: [email protected]; IR Inquiries Email: [email protected]; Media Inquiries Email: [email protected]