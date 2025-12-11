Recon Intelligence Corporation Joins Chevron Technology Ventures' Catalyst Program to Accelerate Next-Generation Drilling Diagnostics

EDMONTON, AB, Dec. 11, 2025 /CNW/ - Recon Intelligence Corporation is proud to announce its selection into the Chevron Technology Ventures ("CTV") Catalyst Program, marking a major step forward in advancing innovative drilling diagnostics and real-time operational intelligence in the energy industry.

As part of the CTV Catalyst Program, RECON aims to further advance its patented downhole sensor technology, engineered to capture ultra high-resolution data from the most challenging drilling environments. This milestone reflects both the strength of RECON's innovations and the growing industry demand for deeper visibility into downhole conditions.

RECON's sensor-based diagnostic system is designed to help operators reduce non-productive time (NPT), assist in validating equipment performance, and allow for further optimization of drilling parameters using insights that in some cases were previously inaccessible. This technology has already proven its ability to deliver precise, operationally actionable post-run analytics--providing detailed insights into bottom-hole assembly (BHA) behavior, tool dysfunction, and vibration dynamics.

"CTV has a long-standing commitment supporting innovative technologies that aim to advance the energy industry" said Jonathan Prill, President and Co-Founder. "It affirms the potential value of our patented technology and the role it can play in addressing critical challenges in drilling operations. We're thrilled to collaborate with CTV to expand our impact."

These advancements represent an important milestone in improving drilling optimization, offering operators enhanced clarity and confidence across the well construction process.

"Participating in this program is a powerful step forward for us," added Nasim Morawej, Vice President. "It contributes to our mission of improving drilling analysis capabilities for operators globally."

As RECON scales globally, the company will continue to work closely with industry partners to deploy its technology across diverse drilling environments, empowering drilling teams with the data they need to operate smarter, safer, and more efficiently.

About Recon Intelligence Corporation

Recon Intelligence Corporation is a Canadian technology company advancing next-generation drilling diagnostics. Through patented sensor hardware and AI-driven analytics, RECON delivers high-resolution data and actionable insights that help drilling teams drill faster, safer, and smarter. Serving the oil & gas, mining, and geothermal industries, RECON's mission is to democratize expert analysis and optimize operations globally. Learn more at www.reconintel.ca.

SOURCE Recon Intelligence Corporation