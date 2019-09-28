Reciprocity Corp. Secures its First International Franchise, Enters China's Esports Market in Partnership with LGD Gaming

CrossFire is one of the most played online games worldwide, with over 8 million concurrent users and 650 million registered players. Currently, it is available in 80 countries including China, Vietnam, North and South America, and Europe. This is the first CrossFire franchise deal between two international partners in the largest and fastest-growing market in esports.

"We're excited to be partnering with LGD Gaming and to be a CrossFire franchise owner on the ground floor of what we believe will be a preeminent esports league in China," said Chad Larsson, Founder and CEO of Reciprocity. "I have been a fan of Jie Pan and the work she has done since she founded LGD. Our partnership represents a big step for Reciprocity as this franchise will be among the first of many for us globally."

The partnership demonstrates incredible momentum for a company founded less than 24 months ago. Since exploding onto the scene in 2018, Reciprocity represents six teams across six different leagues, three of which are pro league spots (Rainbow Six, Rocket League and PUBG). Team Rec has consistently placed well globally in every league it competes in, including seven top-three finishes and four championships. Team Rec now joins a very short list of teams globally that own a coveted esports franchise.

"As a global industry, we see esports as a tremendous opportunity to unify players across borders, and create an engaging culture that brings people together," said Sabrina Hao, Head of Asia Pacific for Reciprocity, who has a vision toward unifying East and West through the world of esports and is instrumental in the structure this deal. "Combining Reciprocity's North American strength with LGD's Asian market presence creates powerful distribution and sponsorship opportunities."

"We are extremely happy to be a pioneer in the CrossFire franchise and to partner with a North American esports organization," said Jie Pan, Founder and CEO of LGD Gaming. "Team Reciprocity and LGD share the same ambition and passion in esports, and we are determined to make this commitment a great success."

The CrossFire League will commence in October 2019.

Founded in 2018 by Chad Larsson, Reciprocity has become one of the world's leading esports organizations committed to creating cutting-edge content, investing in player development and building a generation of viewers and enthusiasts globally. Reciprocity's episodic content has garnered recognition across the esports community for its unique approach, solidifying the company as a premium content producer in the industry. As a result, Team Rec brings together industry-leading and experienced team ownership and drives audience engagement among the fastest-growing, most loyal and passionate fanbase in all of esports. Reciprocity is headquartered in Toronto, Canada. For more information, please visit http://reciprocity.gg/ .

LGD GAMING is a leading multigame esports organization owning several highly ranked esports teams in China and globally. LGD operates in all main esports game divisions. LGD is also recognized as a best-in-class esports tournament operator with an acclaimed state of the art proprietary esports venue.

