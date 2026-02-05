Recipe Restaurant Group International Announces Third New Olive Garden Location in Canada

VAUGHAN, ON, Feb. 5, 2026 /CNW/ - Recipe Restaurant Group International ("Recipe") today announced the third new location in its Canadian expansion of the Olive Garden brand. The restaurant will open in Ajax, Ontario, bringing the brand's signature Italian-inspired dining experience to a vibrant new community in Eastern Canada.

This announcement builds on previously confirmed new Olive Garden locations at Vaughan Mills (Vaughan, Ontario) and in Westboro (Ottawa, Ontario), following Recipe's acquisition of existing Western Canadian restaurants and a national development agreement with Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE: DRI).

Details regarding construction timelines and an anticipated opening date for the Ajax location will be shared as development progresses.

"It's an exciting time for Olive Garden in Canada," said Frank Hennessey, Chief Executive Officer of Recipe Restaurant Group. "Each new location is a meaningful step in our national expansion, bringing the Olive Garden experience to more communities across the country."

"We're taking a thoughtful approach to growth as we bring the Olive Garden brand to more Canadians," said Yianni Fountas, Chief Operating Officer of Olive Garden Canada. "Following Vaughan Mills and Westboro, Ajax stands out as a strong market with clear demand, making it a natural next step in our GTA growth strategy."

About OIive Garden

At Olive Garden, we know that life is better together and everyone is happiest when they're with family. As the leader in the Italian dining segment, Olive Garden has more than 920 restaurants and employs more than 96,000 team members. Olive Garden is a division of Darden restaurants. Olive Garden is committed to making a difference in the lives of others in the local community.

As part of this commitment, Olive Garden restaurants have donated more than 53 million pounds of food to local community food banks across the country. For more information, visit www.olivegarden.com .

About Recipe Restaurant Group International

Recipe Restaurant Group International is Canada's largest full-service restaurant company. Home to leading casual dining, quick service, and fast casual brands, Recipe has nearly 1,100 restaurants located across Canada, and an international presence in the United States and the Middle East. The Company's portfolio of brands includes Swiss Chalet, St-Hubert, Harvey's, Montana's, Olive Garden, New York Fries, Kelsey's Original Roadhouse, East Side Mario's, Original Joe's, State & Main, Anejo, The Burger's Priest, The Landing Group, Elephant & Castle, Fresh Kitchen + Juice Bar, The Pickle Barrel, Blanco Cantina and Bier Markt.

Recipe's iconic brands have established the organization as a nationally recognized franchisor of choice. More information about the Company is available at www.recipeunlimited.com .

