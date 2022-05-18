RECEIVERSHIP - ASSET SALES PROCESS

Big Bear and Barricade are businesses with assets used to provide fluid management, emergency response, H2S and flow back treatment services to the oil & gas and civil engineering industries. Big Bear's assets are located in one secured facility at Sylvan Lake, Alberta, Canada, while Barricade's assets are located and secured in (i) Cheyenne, Wyoming, U.S.A.; and (ii) Williston, North Dakota, U.S.A.

On May 4, 2022, the Court granted a sales process order ("SP Order") allowing the Receiver to solicit bids from qualified interested parties on Big Bear and Barricade's inventory and equipment, which include but are not limited to: (i) Trucks; (ii) Trailers; (iii) Light & Heavy Equipment; and (iv) Fluid Management Equipment (the "Assets"). The Receiver is conducting this court-approved sales process (the "Sale Process") in accordance with the procedures included in the SP Order posted on the Receiver's website: www.alvarezandmarsal.com/bigbear.

Interested parties who wish to pursue a potential acquisition of the Assets are required to execute a Confidentiality Agreement to receive access to the Big Bear and/or Barricade's Asset listing and inspect the Assets. Please contact a representative of the Receiver listed below for further information.

Qualified Bidders may schedule appointments with the Receiver to inspect the Assets between May 6 and 26, 2022, in Canada and/or the United States.

All bids are due and must be submitted to the Receiver by no later than 12:00pm MT on May 27, 2022 (Bid Deadline).

SOURCE Alvarez & Marsal Canada ULC

For further information: Stephen Oosterbaan, Manager, 403.538.7527, [email protected]; David Williams, Senior Manager, 403.538.7536, [email protected]