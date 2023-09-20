RECEIPT OF CONDITIONAL APPROVAL FOR A DUAL LISTING ON THE TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE

LONDON, Sept. 20, 2023 /CNW/ - Landore Resources Limited (AIM: LND) ("Landore Resources" or the "Company") is pleased to announce, further to its announcement of 29 June 2023, that the Company has now received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange (the "Exchange") for the listing of its ordinary shares on the Exchange subject to the fulfillment or satisfaction by the Company of certain pre-conditions and final documentation requirements in accordance with the terms of the conditional approval.

Accordingly, the Board of Landore Resources ("Board") is actively seeking to satisfy such pre-conditions at the earliest opportunity and will provide a further update on the expected commencement date for trading on the Exchange and its other corporate activities in due course. Whilst the Board is confident that the pre-conditions can be met, there can be no guarantee that the final approval of the Exchange will be obtained. The Company has reserved the ticker symbol "LND".

The Board believes that securing a dual listing on one of the largest global public markets will greatly benefit the Company and its shareholders and enable Landore Resources to reach a vast new pool of retail and institutional investors in North America.

About Landore Resources

Landore Resources Limited is an exploration/development company that seeks to grow shareholder value through the advanced exploration and development of precious and battery metals projects in eastern Canada. The Company is primarily focused on the development of its 100% owned BAM Gold Project, located on the Junior Lake Property in Northwestern Ontario.

Cautionary Statements:

The TSX Venture Exchange does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this announcement. This announcement may contain forward-looking statements that may involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Actual events or results could differ materially from the expectations and projections set out herein.

The information contained within this announcement is deemed by the Company to constitute inside information as stipulated under the Market Abuse Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 as it forms part of United Kingdom domestic law by virtue of the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, as amended by virtue of the Market Abuse (Amendment) (EU Exit) Regulations 2019.

For further information: Landore Resources Limited: Tania Barreto, Corporate Communications/Marketing, Tel: +1-807-623-3770, [email protected]; Strand Hanson Limited (Nominated Adviser and Joint Broker): James Dance/Matthew Chandler/Robert Collins, Tel: 020 74093494; Novum Securities Limited (Joint Broker): Jon Belliss/Colin Rowbury, Tel: 020 73999402