Recapture of inmate from Willow Cree Healing Lodge

DUCK LAKE, SK, Oct. 29, 2020 /CNW/ - At approximately 9:30 a.m. on October 29, 2020 inmate Royce Badger was apprehended by the Saskatoon Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum security federal institution, since July 29, 2020.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

