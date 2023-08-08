DUCK LAKE, SK, Aug. 8, 2023 /CNW/ - At 6:38 p.m. CST on August 7, 2023, inmate Dane Woodward was apprehended by the Buffalo Narrows Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution since May 9, 2023.

The Correctional Service of Canada and Willow Cree Healing Lodge are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter ( @CSC_SCC_en ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices ).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca .

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203