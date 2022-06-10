DUCK LAKE, SK, June 10, 2022 /CNW/ - At 11:41 p.m., on June 9, 2022, inmate Edward Parisian was apprehended by the Regina Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Willow Cree Healing Lodge, a minimum-security federal institution, since June 8, 2022.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and the public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, [email protected]