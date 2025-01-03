RED ROCK, ON, Jan. 3, 2025 /CNW/ - At 10:30 a.m. on January 2, 2025, inmate Jareth Gardipy-Taypotat was apprehended by the Nipigon Detachment of the Ontario Provincial Police.

He had been unlawfully at large from Willow Cree Healing Lodge since August 15, 2024.

The Correctional Service of Canada and Willow Cree Healing Lodge are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

Follow us on social media

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203