Recapture of inmate from the Regional Psychiatric Centre

SASKATOON, Nov. 14, 2019 /CNW/ - At approximately 1:40 a.m. on November 14, 2019 Kendal Lee Campeau was apprehended by the Saskatoon police force.

The inmate had been unlawfully at large from the Regional Psychiatric Centre since November 13, 2019.

Matthew Shaundel Michel, 24 years old, remains unlawfully at large. He measures 165 cm (5'5") in height and weighs 66 kg (146 lbs). He has a medium complexion, brown eyes and black hair. He has a large neck tattoo with a dollar sign and has several tattoos on his left hand and fingers. Anyone who has information on the whereabouts of this offender is asked to contact Saskatoon Police at 306-975-8300.

The Correctional Service Canada (CSC) would like to thank the Saskatoon Police Service for apprehending inmate Campeau.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Tim Krause, Assistant Warden Management Services, Regional Psychiatric Centre, (306) 975-5400 ext.4155