WINNIPEG, MB, Jan. 16, 2024 /CNW/ - At about 3:25 p.m. on January 15, 2024, inmate Terry Dutko was apprehended by the Winnipeg Police Service and the Selkirk Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the minimum-security unit at Stony Mountain Institution since January 10, 2024.

The Correctional Service of Canada is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203