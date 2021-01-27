Recapture of Inmate from Stony Mountain Institution - Minimum security unit

STONY MOUNTAIN, MB, Jan. 27, 2021 /CNW/ - At approximately 3:15 p.m. on January 26, 2021 inmate Owen Spence was apprehended by the Selkirk Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police (RCMP).

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the minimum security unit at Stony Mountain Institution, since January 24, 2021.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

