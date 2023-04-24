EDMONTON, AB, April 24, 2023 /CNW/ - At 3:37 a.m. on April 24, 2023, inmate Rowdy Benjamin was apprehended by the Edmonton Police Service.

Rowdy Benjamin had been unlawfully at large from the Stan Daniels Healing Centre since April 21, 2023.

The Native Counselling Services of Alberta and CSC are conducting a review into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

Associated Links

CSC Website

Stan Daniels Healing Lodge

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter ( @CSC_SCC_en ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices ).

For more information, please visit the website www.csc-scc.gc.ca .

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Laurie Burnouf, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 716-5709