Recapture of inmate from Stan Daniels Healing Centre - Section 81 facility

EDMONTON, AB, Oct. 21, 2024 /CNW/ - At approximlatey 10:55 pm on October 19, 2024, inmate William Mackinaw was apprehended by the Red Deer Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a Section 81 facility operated by the Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA), since January 4, 2024.

NCSA and the Correctional Service of Canada are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Jeff Campbell, Regional Communications Manager, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 222-2258