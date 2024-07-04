Recapture of Inmate from Stan Daniels Healing Centre - minimum-security Section 81 facility

ST. PAUL, AB, July 4, 2024 /CNW/ - At approximately 2:30 p.m. on July 4, 2024, inmate Kalum Auger was apprehended by the St. Paul detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Stan Daniels Healing Centre, a minimum-security Section 81 facility operated by Native Counselling Services of Alberta (NCSA), since May 30, 2024.

Kalum Auger (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

The Correctional Service of Canada and NCSA are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of public, staff and institutions remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

Follow the Correctional Service of Canada on Twitter ( @CSC_SCC_en ) and Facebook ( www.facebook.com/CorrectionalServices ).

For more information, please visit the website Correctional Service Canada - Canada.ca.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

Mia Schewaga, A/Media Relations Officer - Prairies, Regional Headquarters, (306) 203-2019