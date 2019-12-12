Recapture of Inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary - Minimum-security unit

SASKATOON, Dec. 12, 2019 /CNW/ - At approximately 11 pm on December 11, 2019, inmate James Fred Katsiris turned himself in to the Saskatoon police service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the minimum-security unit at Saskatchewan Penitentiary, since November 24, 2019.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Lee Anne Skene, Deputy Warden, Saskatchewan Penitentiary, 306-940-4104