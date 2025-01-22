Recapture of inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Jan. 22, 2025 /CNW/ - On January 21, 2025, inmate Glen Halkett was apprehended by the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Saskatchewan Penitentiary, a multi-level security federal institution, since December 31, 2024.

The Correctional Service of Canada and Saskatchewan Penitentiary are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

