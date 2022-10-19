Recapture of inmate from Saskatchewan Penitentiary

SASKATOON, SK, Oct. 19, 2022 /CNW/ - At approximately 2:00 p.m. on October 17, 2022 inmate Johnathan Jeffery Kessel was apprehended by the Saskatoon Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Saskatchewan Penitentiary, a multi-level security federal institution, since September 27, 2022.

CSC is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

