Recapture of inmate from Prince Albert Grand Council - Minimum-security Section 81 facility

PRINCE ALBERT, SK, Sept. 4, 2024 /CNW/ - At approximately 9:00 a.m. on September 3, 2024, inmate Dalton Checkosis was apprehended by the Prince Albert Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the Prince Albert Grand Council, a minimum-security Section 81 facility operated by the Prince Albert Grand Council (PAGC) since September 2, 2024.

The Correctional Service of Canada and PAGC are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

