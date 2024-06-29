Recapture of inmate from Grande Cache Institution - Medium Security Unit

GRANDE CACHE, AB, June 29, 2024 /CNW/ - At approximately 3:30 a.m on June 29, 2024, inmate Kevin Sider was apprehended by the Grande Cache Detachment of the Royal Canadian Mounted Police.



This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Grande Cache Institution, a medium security federal institution, since June 14, 2024.

The Correctional Service of Canada is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Kevin Sider (CNW Group/Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region)

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

Mia Schewaga, A/Media Relations Officer - Prairies, Regional Headquarters, (306)-203-2019