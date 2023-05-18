LAVAL, QC, May 18, 2023 /CNW/ - On May 15, 2023, inmate Denis Bégin was apprehended by the Service de police de la Ville de Montréal.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from the minimum-security unit of the Federal Training Centre, since February 15, 2019.

An investigation was conducted by the Correctional Service of Canada into the circumstances surrounding this incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

