Recapture of inmate from Buffalo Sage Wellness House

EDMONTON, AB, May 1, 2024 /CNW/ - At 1:25 p.m. on May 1, 2024, inmate Eugenia Herman was apprehended by the Edmonton Police Service with the assistance of Buffalo Sage Wellness House.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Buffalo Sage Wellness House, a minimum-security Section 81 facility, since April 27, 2024.

Native Counselling Services of Alberta and the Correctional Service of Canada are conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

