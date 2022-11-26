EDMONTON, AB, Nov. 26, 2022 /CNW/ - At approximately 5:15 p.m. on November 25, 2022, inmate Crystal Sowan was apprehended by the Edmonton Police Service.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Buffalo Sage Wellness House, a Section 81 Healing Lodge, since July 28, 2022.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

SOURCE Correctional Services of Canada Prairie Region

For further information: Roxane Braun, Media Relations and Outreach Advisor, Regional Headquarters - Prairies, (306) 514-2203