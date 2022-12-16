SAINTE-ANNE-DES-PLAINES, QC, Dec. 16, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - At approximately 9:45 a.m., on December 16, 2022, inmate François Paquette was apprehended by the Sûreté du Québec.

This inmate had been unlawfully at large from Archambault Institution, a multi-level security federal institution, since December 15, 2022.

The Correctional Service of Canada is conducting an investigation into the circumstances surrounding the incident.

Ensuring the safety and security of institutions, staff, and public remains the highest priority in the operations of the federal correctional system.

