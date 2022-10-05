Rebecca Heard Named evo's First Chief Marketing Officer and US Stores See a New Director

SEATTLE, Oct. 5, 2022 /CNW/ -- evo, the outdoor retail and experiences brand, announces today that Rebecca Heard, vice president of brand, marketing, and e-commerce, has been promoted to the company's leadership team as its first chief marketing officer (CMO). In her new role, Heard will oversee evo's brand, marketing, creative, and merchandising functions.

"Since joining evo three years ago, Rebecca has led the work of elevating our brand, refining our marketing and e-commerce strategies, and driving our focus on the consumer. I'm excited for Rebecca and the team, and proud to have a strong woman representing evo at the highest level," said Bryce Phillips, founder, and CEO of evo.

As CMO, Heard will lead brand development and modernization growth marketing across the company and evo's various programs, as the brand evolves from an online and brick-and-mortar retailer to including travel, retail, recreation, and hospitality businesses. She will continue to focus efforts on organization-wide plans for customer acquisition, retention, and loyalty, as well as connecting evo's family brands with existing business units.

Heard comes into the position with high aspirations around launching the brand's newest North American loyalty programs, awareness of the brand's philanthropic efforts, and ultimately growth in sport-specific categories. With Heard at the reins, customers can expect a rollout of a new loyalty program covering the entire evo ecosystem, including purchases on evo.com, evo branded retail stores, adventure travel with evoTrip, visits, stays, services, and rentals. In addition, new invigorated energy to connect the brand to their philanthropic DNA, following their recent commitment to invest over $10 million in community organizations over the next ten years. And finally, a laser focus on becoming the go-to retailer for all things mountain bike through investments in product assortment on evo.com, community efforts dedicated to non-profits who are focused on getting kids outdoors on bikes, and grass root initiatives with trail builders and communities.

"evo is a special company, loved by our 1m+ customers and the communities that we serve," said Heard. "I'm incredibly humbled and excited to charter a path forward as an experience-led brand that touches every aspect of the sports that we all love."

Heard has been with evo since 2019. She brings more than a decade of global marketing experience to the newly formed role from Lululemon, where she served as the Vice President of marketing and customer relationship management (CRM), and time spent prior at Apple Inc. and iTunes in international marketing.

Katie Little joins evo as Director of Stores US

In addition, evo also announces another female leader is stepping into a role at the company as Katie Little joins evo as director of evo stores U.S. Little comes to the company from Lululemon and brings nearly ten years of incredible experience in retail operations and front-line team building.

evo has been working to increase female representation internally and has made great strides during the last few years. Between Heard's promotion and Little's addition, evo has grown female representation with 41 percent of evo workforce and 34 percent of senior leadership identifying as female.

This past June, in partnership with a group of complementary businesses, evo recently opened a 100,000-square-foot campus in Salt Lake City, Utah. Campus Salt Lake includes an evo store, All Together Skatepark, Salt Lake Bouldering Project, Level 9 Sports, and evo's first evo Hotel. Coming 2023, the second campus in Tahoe City, California will provide a place to gather and be bonded by a shared love of the outdoors.

About evo

evo is an outdoor company whose purpose is to make life better by building community and igniting the adventurous spirit that lives within us all. evo is focused on providing unique experiences across its network of stores, evo.com, two All Together Skateparks, lodging and travel businesses, which are centered on sport, culture, the outdoors, and human connection.

evo uses its success in these areas to support non-profit organizations dedicated to getting underserved kids outdoors.

There are 11 stores in the U.S. and Canada. In January 2022, Rhythm Japan the leading retail, rental, and experience company with seven stores located in Japan's mountain resorts became part of evo.

In partnership with a group of complementary businesses, evo just opened a 100,000-square-foot campus in Salt Lake City, Utah. Campus Salt Lake includes an evo store, All Together Skatepark, Salt Lake Bouldering Project, Level 9 Sports, and evo's first evo Hotel.

evo now offers lodging at The Journeyman Lodge in Whistler, and evo Hotel in Salt Lake as well evo also runs an indoor skatepark, called All Together Skatepark, in Salt Lake and Seattle.

To learn more about evo, please visit evo.com. Press and media assets are available here.

