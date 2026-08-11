Reap Goes Live on Hyperliquid with USDC funding capabilities

Clients can now move USDC more efficiently and manage balances on the Hyperliquid network.

HONG KONG, Aug. 11, 2026 /CNW/ -- Reap, a global financial technology company that enables financial connectivity and access for businesses worldwide through stablecoin-enabled infrastructure, today announced support for USDC funding via Hyperliquid. Clients can now generate a Hyperliquid wallet address within Reap and send USDC on the Hyperliquid network to fund their cards and payments balances.

In May 2026, Hyperliquid phased out its native stablecoin, with Circle expanding its infrastructure role across the network. USDC is now the dominant collateral asset on Hyperliquid, and stablecoin supply on the platform has nearly doubled year-over-year, reaching a record $7.04 billion in early June 2026, up almost 20% in a single month.

As USDC cements itself as the anchor stablecoin of one of the largest on-chain trading venues, a growing number of businesses already hold or transact in USDC on Hyperliquid as part of their treasury activity. Until now, moving that USDC into a Reap balance meant routing it through an intermediary exchange or wallet. A direct funding rail removes that extra step, letting clients put Hyperliquid-based USDC to work in their cards and payment balances. This launch also expands Reap's own network coverage for stablecoin funding, with Hyperliquid joining Ethereum, Tron, and Polygon as supported networks for on-chain USDC deposits.

For businesses that already keep working capital on Hyperliquid, this adds a direct path to convert on-chain USDC into operating balances, without routing funds through an intermediary exchange or wallet. That can reduce settlement time and operational overhead, improve liquidity management between trading and treasury activity and day-to-day spend, and support smoother reconciliation by keeping funding flows on a single, supported rail. The addition of Hyperliquid gives clients another stablecoin funding rail, reducing friction for businesses that already hold or transact in USDC on Hyperliquid, and makes it easier for clients to fund their cards and payments balances directly.

"With Hyperliquid now supported in Reap, clients now have a more direct bridge between where they already hold USDC on-chain and where they need to deploy it in day-to-day operations. We are excited to build a simpler, faster path for treasury teams to move value from on-chain liquidity into the balances they use to run their businesses." said Harris Leow, Head of Product, Reap.

Reap is also exploring additional ways to expand the utility of Hyperliquid across a broader suite of products and solutions over time, from making it easier for clients to fund and deploy USDC held on Hyperliquid, to unlocking more seamless ways to move value between on-chain liquidity and real-world spend. By deepening this integration, Reap aims to create more flexibility for clients while supporting greater real-world utility for stablecoins on Hyperliquid.

About Reap

Reap is a global financial technology company that enables financial connectivity and access for businesses worldwide through stablecoin-native infrastructure. We transform the financial landscape through more efficient money movement by merging traditional finance with digital assets, bridging disparate economies and connecting key financial markets.

Reap was an early leader in Asia to incorporate stablecoins into our solutions. In 2025, Reap processed billions in stablecoin-funded transaction flows. From stablecoin-enabled corporate cards to cross-border payments, we streamline financial operations and empower companies to scale with our integrated business accounts and embedded finance solutions.

Founded and headquartered in Hong Kong, Reap employs 300 people worldwide.

More information about Reap can be found at reap.global.

SOURCE Reap

Sue Ann Sim, PR & Communications Lead, Reap, [email protected]