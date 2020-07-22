RealView Imaging Ltd., the World Leader in Medical Holography, Completes its $10M Series C Funding Round

YOKNEAM, Israel, July 22, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- RealView Imaging Ltd. today announced the completion of its $10M series C financing round. New investors in this round include OurCrowd, a major hi-tech venture capital fund, Judith and Kobi Richter, among the most prominent technology and medical Israeli entrepreneurs, as well as other notable investors and leading physicians. The majority of the company's existing shareholders have also participated in this round, including well-known investors as Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, Zohar Gilon and Uzia Galil.

HOLOSCOPE™-i: Over-the-head Holographic System by RealView Imaging, Creating Digital 3D Holograms in the Physician's Hand

Dr. Kobi Richter, Founder and Chairman of Medinol, and Prof. Michael Eldar, former Director of the Cardiology Institute at Sheba Medical Center, joined the company's Board of Directors as part of this closing.

RealView Imaging is pioneering the field of Holography Guided Interventions, introducing the HOLOSCOPE™-i - the first and only system that creates true 3D volumetric holograms from medical imaging data. The HOLOSCOPE™-i is uniquely designed to enable physicians to view and directly interact with hyper-realistic 3D holograms of the patient's actual anatomy, which float in free space at hands reach during interventional procedures. The system's highly advanced 3D interactive visualization tools empower imaging-based minimally-invasive medical interventions, which is one of the most rapidly growing fields in medicine.

The company was founded by Aviad Kaufman, Shaul Gelman and Prof. Carmel Rotschild, with a seed investment led by Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, the Chairman of the Board of Directors. Along the development of the core holographic technology, RealView has generated a strong IP portfolio (35 patents filed, 21 granted). In 2019 the company unveiled its first installation of the HOLOSCOPE™-i commercial configuration at Toronto General Hospital, in the presence of the President of Israel - Mr. Reuven Rivlin. Recently recognized as the fourth best hospital in the world by Newsweek, Toronto General was the first-in-the-world to use true holographic imaging during interventional cardiology procedures. In addition, RealView was the first-ever to perform a clinical study to evaluate the feasibility of live 3D holographic imaging in a clinical setting, which was conducted in collaboration with Philips Healthcare and Schneider Children's Medical Center in Israel.

"We are now focused on the commercialization of the HOLOSCOPE™-i system, initially in North America and in Europe," said Dr. Shimon Eckhouse, RealView's Chairman of the Board. "By incorporating medical holography into routine clinical workflow, we expect to revolutionize the way clinicians engage with 3D medical imaging."

Dr. Kobi Richter, a major investor in this round and now a Director in the company, added: "RealView has created a unique solution that will address fundamental usability requirements and a wide range of clinical needs for advanced imaging. Given the company's broad IP portfolio and technology maturity, I believe RealView can significantly impact the growing field of structural heart interventions, as well as additional future clinical fields such as electrophysiology and interventional oncology procedures. All these fields strongly rely on advanced 3D imaging technologies that will guide the physician accurately and clearly in his intervention in patient's spaces that are not visible to his eyes."

RealView Imaging's vision is to leverage its pioneering position to globally lead the field of Medical Holography for multiple clinical applications. The company's next generation product, the HOLOSCOPE™-x, projects 3D holographic images inside the patient's body, making the patient literally transparent. This product, currently under development, is uniquely designed to enable precise minimally invasive Interventional procedures.

"Spending most of my career in Medical Imaging, I envisioned that holography will become a major tool in therapeutic medical procedures, supporting the required accuracy and minimizing errors," explains Dr. Morry Blumenfeld, Venture Partner at OurCrowd and formerly Managing Director of GE Healthcare Israel. "We have recently seen significant M&A activities in our industry, predominantly around companies supporting minimally-invasive procedures. There is no doubt that RealView is well positioned for great success in this market."

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1218100/RealView_Imaging_HOLOSCOPE_i.jpg

For further information, please contact:

Aviad Kaufman

RealView Imaging Ltd.

[email protected]

SOURCE RealView Imaging Ltd.

For further information: Tel.: +972-544-334-834

Related Links

http://realviewimaging.com

