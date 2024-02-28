RealtyX Announces Live Platform and Multi-Round 10 ETH Raffle to Reward Token Holders

HONG KONG, Feb. 28, 2024 /CNW/ -- RealtyX, a pioneering platform in the Real World Assets (RWA) tokenization field, is delighted to announce the Pilot Launch of its live platform. This significant milestone comes on the heels of forming strategic partnerships with a leading RWA-specific L2 blockchain Plume Network, and with Binghatti, a heavyweight in the UAE real estate sector known for its high-end property developments.

These partnerships seamlessly blend the cutting-edge innovation of Web3 with the robustness of traditional real estate, ensuring RealtyX's frontline position in the tokenization space.

Recent Achievements and Rental Earnings Begin

Building on a successful angel funding round that positioned RealtyX at a remarkable $15 million valuation, the introduction of its live platform marks a pivotal step forward. As of February 15, RealtyX users can participate in the vibrant real estate market of Dubai by holding RST tokens. The first distribution of rental earnings is set to commence biweekly starting March 15 and March 31, offering an anticipated rental yield of around 8%.

10 ETH Raffle Awaits Early Supporters

RealtyX has launched a 10 ETH Raffle event, together with its Pilot Launch. This initiative is crafted as a token of appreciation to the platform's early adopters, recognizing their support since the beginning.

With a total prize pool of 10 ETH spread across 10 rewarding rounds, the stakes escalate with each 10% sales milestone reached. The climax is a generous 2 ETH grand prize for the final round.

The essence of the Raffle's winning strategy is simple: the earlier one enters, the greater the chances to win. This is due to the raffle's unique structure, which allows participants — whether previous winners or not — to join in subsequent rounds as long as they maintain a sufficient balance of RST tokens and a Launch Pass NFT. This mechanism inherently favors those who join early, significantly enhancing their odds of winning.

Currently, RealtyX employs the Base blockchain to distribute its assets, meaning that both RST tokens and the Launch Pass NFT are deployed on Base. Looking ahead, RealtyX plans to broaden its reach by expanding to additional networks, including Plume, to enhance accessibility and engagement across different blockchain environments.

How RealtyX Is Revolutionizing the Traditional Real Estate Market

RealtyX revolutionizes the real estate industry by breaking down entry barriers with an innovative approach. Through real estate tokenization, individuals can enter the dynamic market with just $50, facilitated by the platform's ERC-20 tokens, RealtyX SPDD Tokens (RST). Holding RST tokens not only enables participants to influence the distribution of rental incomes but also grants them governance rights over the tokenized properties.

Building on its dedication to community-led development, RealtyX has embraced a DAO structure for governance. This approach encourages teamwork and joint decision-making, granting token holders substantial influence over the governance of the underlying assets being tokenized. This model is clear in its goal: to create an RWA ecosystem where ownership and control truly reside within the community.

Looking Ahead

As RealtyX continually evolves, the platform is on the brink of launching a secondary market, set to go live this March. This new development will enable users to freely exchange their RST tokens, providing an additional layer of flexibility and liquidity to the ecosystem. Alongside this, members can eagerly anticipate the upcoming airdrop of the platform's ecosystem token, RX.

Those who have been deeply involved in the ecosystem will have the privilege to claim RX tokens for free, a testament to their support and engagement.

To streamline this process, a point system will be introduced, meticulously designed to quantify the extent of users' involvement within the ecosystem. The allocation of RX tokens will be directly proportional to the points accumulated by each participant, ensuring a fair and merit-based distribution that rewards the most active and supportive members of the RealtyX community.

More about RealtyX

RealtyX stands as a trailblazer, harnessing the power of blockchain technology and a decentralized philosophy to lead the charge in real estate tokenization.

At the core of RealtyX's vision lies its Decentralized Autonomous Organization (DAO), a driving force for empowerment, expanded educational opportunities, and fair wealth distribution. By adopting this community-centric approach, RealtyX goes beyond market disruption; it is forging a path toward a more inclusive and enlightened lifestyle in the Web3 era.

Contact Information:

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.realtyx.co

Twitter: https://twitter.com/RealtyX_DAO

Discord: https://discord.gg/K8Q6BVXTAp

Mirror: https://mirror.xyz/0xc07F708B0FD817328dBB4A2795f4017Ae6935EEf

