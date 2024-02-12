Realty ONE Group's Nationwide Expansion Across Canada

TORONTO, Feb. 12, 2024 /CNW/ - Realty ONE Group, the UNBrokerage known for its modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand, proudly announces the growth of its franchising across Canada. Following an exceptional response and overwhelming demand, Realty ONE Group has now made its mark as a national real estate brand in Canada, with 4 offices opened in the last year and more coming soon. Our success began with the expansion into Eastern Canada in 2022, and the momentum has surged with an eagerness to open more doors from coast to coast. With the merger of Eastern and Western Canada, "Realty ONE Group Canada" has united the brand across the whole country.

Realty ONE Group opening doors Canada-wide (CNW Group/Realty ONE Group Canada)

"This is not just an expansion; it's a testament to the resilience and power of the UNBrokerage. Our journey in Canada has been extraordinary, and we are thrilled to share the UNBrokerage magic with even more ambitious real estate professionals and communities." said Vicki Schmidt, CEO of Realty ONE Group Canada.

Harrison Milborne, President of Realty ONE Group Canada added, "Our pursuit of change with our UNtraditional model has propelled us to the forefront of the industry. As we continue on this exciting journey across Canada, we are poised to create a network of offices that will not just embrace the UNBrokerage philosophy but will elevate it to new heights."

Realty ONE Group Canada has strategically invested in its infrastructure, ensuring extraordinary service and support for existing and future franchise owners. With an end-to-end technology solution meticulously crafted to empower agents and owners, complete with AI integrations and advanced analytics, Realty ONE Group is the ultimate 'Business in a Box' solution. It's tailor-made to ensure professionals not just survive but thrive in today's dynamic market landscape.

The UNBrokerage is more than a brand; it's a movement that empowers individuals and communities attracted to its unique COOLture. The era of the UNBrokerage is here, and Realty ONE Group Canada invites ambitious real estate professionals to join them in shaping the future of real estate.

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is a purpose-driven lifestyle brand in real estate. Realty ONE Group has rapidly grown to more than 19,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across 20 countries and territories. For 3 consecutive years, Realty ONE Group has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® list and the Most Innovative Franchise by Franchise Business Review.

For further information: Media: [email protected]