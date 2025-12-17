REALTY ONE GROUP REAFFIRMS ITS PURPOSE AMID INDUSTRY CONSOLIDATION: LEADING WITH HEART, COOLTURE AND THE POWER OF ONE

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Dec. 17, 2025 /CNW/ -- As the real estate industry continues to consolidate and redefine itself, Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and one of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, is reaffirming what has set it apart for nearly two decades: a people-first COOLTURE built on heart, individuality, and the Power of ONE.

Founded in 2005 and created by a real estate professional, for real estate professionals, Realty ONE Group has grown into one of the most popular real estate brands in the world while staying grounded in its core values: love, support, success, and ONE Family.

"In a world of consolidation and confusion, we've never been more clear and more confident about our success and the success of our real estate professionals," said Kuba Jewgieniew , Founder and CEO of Realty ONE Group International. "We never set out to be the biggest at any cost. We set out to be the most meaningful and to build a place where people are seen, supported, and empowered to win by being exactly who they are."

A COOLTURE BUILT TO THRIVE

At the heart of Realty ONE Group's identity is its signature 'Be Golden. Be YOU.' philosophy which is a reminder that success doesn't require conformity. Instead, the brand celebrates individuality, creativity, and authenticity, all anchored by a similar Golden Rule to treat others how you want to be treated.

This people-first approach has fueled a distinctive COOLTURE that prioritizes relationships over transactions and people over processes, while still delivering elite tools, training, and support for ultimate business growth.

SAME PURPOSE, NEW ENERGY FOR 2026

Unlike traditional franchise systems, Realty ONE Group has built its global expansion around the Power of ONE and the belief that when individuals are supported, the entire community rises. This philosophy has translated into collaborative, high-energy offices where agents are encouraged to build businesses aligned with their personal values and long-term goals.

The result is a brand that continues to attract top producers, team leaders, and entrepreneurs seeking both performance and purpose.

"Our growth has always been people-powered," said Cory Vasquez , Realty ONE Group's President and CMO. "When you lead with heart and put agents first, success follows both organically and sustainably."

As Realty ONE Group approaches its next chapter, the brand remains focused on what has always mattered most: empowering real estate professionals to thrive, giving back to the communities it serves, and proving that business can be bold, profitable, and human at the same time.

Realty ONE Group was named the No. 1 real estate brand for the fourth year in a row on Entrepreneur's prestigious 2025 Franchise 500® list. The brand now includes more than 450 offices and over 20,000 real estate professionals across 49 U.S. states and nearly 30 countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com or www.join.realtyonegroup.com .

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across nearly 30 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

