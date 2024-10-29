REALTY ONE GROUP OPENS IN URUGUAY

Now in 22 Countries, the UNBrokerage Continues to Paint the Globe Gold

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Oct. 29, 2024 /CNW/ -- Realty ONE Group International, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, is opening in Uruguay, the 22nd country to join the black and gold movement around the globe.

Eugenia Aiello, with 26 years of experience as an independent broker specializing in construction and development, became the International Regional Owner of Realty ONE Group Argentina just last year. She is now partnering with Hernan Bach, also with two and a half decades of commercial experience, to drive innovation in Uruguay's active real estate market.

"There's no stopping this high-powered duo as they seize the opportunity for growth in Uruguay," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group International. "We've proven the success of the Realty ONE Group model and COOLTURE in markets around the world, especially when championed by impassioned entrepreneurs like Eugenia and Hernan."

Both Aiello and Bach were attracted to Realty ONE Group's forward-thinking business model and rapid international growth and are eager to invest their sales, business development and leadership experience into helping real estate professionals achieve greater success faster.

"These two dynamic entrepreneurs are poised to leave a lasting mark on the vibrant Uruguay market," said Danny Hernandez, Vice President of International for Realty ONE Group. "With their infectious energy and shared vision, they are ready to introduce Realty ONE Group's unique "COOLture" and its empowering "Be Golden Be You" philosophy to our International real estate professionals and reshape the real estate landscape in Uruguay!"

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in real estate, just surpassed 20,000 real estate professionals worldwide as the brand's popularity continues to soar because of its 100% commission model and comprehensive offering of business coaching, support, tools and marketing.

Realty ONE Group International claimed the No. 1 spot for real estate franchisors for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500 ® list. The only modern, lifestyle brand in the industry now has more than 20,000 real estate professionals in more than 450 locations in 49 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and 22 more countries and territories.

Learn more at www.OwnAOne.com .

About Realty ONE Group International

Realty ONE Group International is one of the fastest growing, modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brands in real estate whose ONE Purpose is to open doors across the globe – ONE home, ONE dream, ONE life at a time. The organization has rapidly grown to more than 20,000 real estate professionals in over 450 locations across 22 countries and territories because of its proven business model, full-service brokerages, dynamic COOLTURE, superior business coaching through ONE University, outstanding support and its proprietary technology, zONE. Realty ONE Group International has been named the number ONE real estate brand by Entrepreneur Magazine for three consecutive years and continues to surge ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com .

SOURCE Realty ONE Group

