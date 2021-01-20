Realty ONE Group Named To Entrepreneur Magazine's Franchise 500®

The UNBrokerage is the Only Real Estate Company to Move Up in the Rankings

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 20, 2021 /CNW/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern lifestyle real estate brand, was once again named to Entrepreneur magazine's 42nd Annual Franchise 500®, breaking into the top 100 fastest growing franchises in the U.S. in this year's ranking. The Las Vegas-based franchisor is also the only real estate company on the list to rank higher than last year, having surged up the list from its place below the 200 mark just two short years ago.

"Our Franchise 500 ranking speaks volumes about our tenacity and persistence but also about the viability of our unique model," said Kuba Jewgieniew, CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Real estate professionals love this brand and as raving fans, they've become our own recruiting team, growing this company no matter the market or economic conditions."

Realty ONE Group is the No. 1 100% commission real estate brand in Entrepreneur's Fastest-Growing Franchises Ranking and had another record year in 2020, selling 86 franchises and adding more than 2,600 REALTORS®, despite the pandemic.

"Our message, business model, agent-first focus and COOLTURE have struck a chord with brokers and real estate pros around the country and now we're ready for some serious international growth," said Eddie Sturgeon, Realty ONE Group's Executive Vice President of Global Growth.

The UNBrokerage, as it's known in real estate, was also just named the No. 1 Smartest-Growing Real Estate Franchisor in the nation, earning a top ten spot on Franchise Business Review's Fast & Serious List .

Realty ONE Group now has more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300 locations in 45 states, Washington D.C. and Canada.

Realty ONE Group is transcending into a modern lifestyle real estate brand, embodying a thriving spirit and COOLTURE, while focusing on business coaching and proprietary technologies.

About Realty ONE Group

Founded in 2005, Realty ONE Group is an industry disruptor, radically changing the face of real estate franchising with its unique business model, fun coolture, technology infrastructure and superior support for its real estate professionals. The company has rapidly evolved to include more than 15,000 real estate professionals in over 300+ offices across 45 U.S. states, Washington D.C. and Canada. Realty ONE Group ranks in the top one percent in the nation by REAL Trends, has been recognized by Entrepreneur Magazine as a Top 5 Real Estate Franchise and has been on Inc. 500's list of the Fastest-Growing Companies for seven consecutive years. Realty ONE Group is surging ahead, opening doors, not only for its clients but for real estate professionals and franchise owners. To learn more, visit www.RealtyONEGroup.com.

