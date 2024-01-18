REALTY ONE GROUP NAMED THE #1 REAL ESTATE BRAND

UNBrokerage Tops Entrepreneur's Franchise 500® List for Third Year in a Row

LAGUNA NIGUEL, Calif., Jan. 18, 2024 /CNW/ -- Realty ONE Group, a modern, purpose-driven lifestyle brand and ONE of the fastest-growing franchisors in the world, is the #1 real estate brand for the third year in a row on Entrepreneur's highly competitive 2024 Franchise 500® ranking. This is the eighth year the now global franchisor has made the list, continuing to climb the rankings every year, and is now nearly 30 places ahead of its closest competitor.

The Las Vegas-based international franchisor completed over 87,000 real estate transactions last year at more than $33.7 billion worth of homes sold amid a fledgling economy. The company also sold 81 new franchises as Realty ONE Group continues to find strategic, passionate franchisees to expand the brand's global footprint.

"This is an exciting year for real estate and for our brand as we work hard to open new doors around the world for business entrepreneurs and ambitious, hard-working real estate professionals," said Kuba Jewgieniew , CEO and Founder of Realty ONE Group. "Realty ONE Group continues to grow, in any market and during any economic conditions, as ONE of the most elite, dynamic real estate brands in the world, helping our real estate professionals achieve greater success faster."

Entrepreneur named Realty ONE Group International to the list for its network growth, financial strength, and brand power and said in its awards letter that the ranking "is full of companies with fresh ideas, exciting business models, cultural sway, and the kind of business sophistication that will define the next 45 years and beyond."

The lifestyle brand continues to evolve all aspects of its full-service offering, including its proprietary technology zONE, business coaching platforms, ONE University and all aspects of its 6C's. The UNBrokerage as it is known in the industry has more than 19,000 real estate professionals in more than 400 offices in 49 states, Washington D.C., and 19 more countries, recently expanding into Belize and Argentina.

