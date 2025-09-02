RealServus Appoints Bronwyn Smith as CEO, Signaling New Era of Technology-Driven Growth

New CEO appointment to accelerate RealServus' vision to redefine the Canadian real estate landscape for agents and clients alike

Outgoing President John Lusink transitions to Vice Chair, continuing to guide RealServus' growth and strategic expansion

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2025 /CNW/ - RealServus, a Canadian real estate technology and brokerage company backed by Round13 Capital, today announced the appointment of Bronwyn Smith as Chief Executive Officer, effective September 1. Smith succeeds outgoing President John Lusink, who will continue to play a strategic role at the company as Vice Chair.

Smith joined RealServus last year to build and lead myAbode, RealServus' prop-tech company. myAbode's core technology powers operations across RealServus' brokerages and is now being adopted by other brokerages across Canada. Smith brings extensive experience in technology and operations from senior roles at Ada and Shopify to her new role at RealServus.

"I'm honored to lead RealServus at a pivotal time for real estate," said Smith. "Our industry is changing rapidly, and the brokerages of the future will depend on real technology to thrive. Technology only matters if it helps people succeed, and for us, that means putting agents first. Whether through our own brokerages or the services we build for others, RealServus is committed to providing agents and brokerages the tools, data, and support they need to grow their business, stay compliant, and deliver value for their clients."

Reflecting on the transition, Lusink commented, "I have had the pleasure of working closely with Bronwyn over the last several months. I'm incredibly excited about the future of RealServus under her leadership and will continue to support the business and our commitment to drive growth in my new role as Vice Chair. Our team's combined experience and Bronwyn's innovative approach set us up for the next great chapter in our company's story."

Under Smith's leadership, RealServus is building Canada's largest real estate ecosystem by uniting brokerages and agents on one platform, with deal processing at its core. This foundation not only modernizes how brokerages operate but also strengthens compliance and transparency, making every transaction safer for agents, brokerages, and clients alike.

"Bronwyn's leadership and technology expertise will be key as RealServus enters its next chapter," said Brahm Klar, Chair of RealServus and Managing Partner at Round13 Capital. "We're excited for her vision and grateful for John's continued support as Vice Chair."

About RealServus

RealServus is Canada's leading tech-enabled real estate company, operating under the Right at Home Realty, StreetCity, myAbode, and Property.ca brands. With a network of thousands of agents, RealServus has been a trusted partner to Canadians for over 20 years, completing hundreds of billions in real estate transactions since its inception. By combining innovative technology, strategic support, modern deal-processing and compliance infrastructure, RealServus partners with agents and brokerages to deliver long-term value. RealServus is backed by Round13 Capital, a leading Canadian growth equity investor.

