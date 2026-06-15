Real-World Threats Demand Real Results

AV-Comparatives releases Real-World Protection Test results for February to May 2026, as home users face malware from increasingly unexpected sources

INNSBRUCK, Austria, June 15, 2026 /CNW/ -- AV-Comparatives, the world's leading independent cybersecurity testing organization, has published the results of its Real-World Protection Test covering the period from February to May 2026. The evaluation assessed 20 consumer security products under conditions that reflect the threats home users encounter daily, including malicious URLs.

Key findings at a glance:

Putting consumer security to the test: AV-Comparatives evaluates 20 products in its Real-World Protection Test, February to May 2026.

20 home-user security products evaluated against real-world internet threats under controlled test conditions

Seven products achieved the highest award level, ADVANCED+, demonstrating consistent and reliable protection

The complete test report is freely available at av-comparatives.org, without registration or fees

Why is independent consumer security testing more relevant than ever?

The threat landscape facing home users has shifted considerably. Earlier in 2026, researchers at AV-Comparatives found MEL/Vacphage.A, a Python-based worm embedded in Autodesk Maya Binary files distributed through Epic Games' Fab.com, a widely used creative asset marketplace trusted by professionals and hobbyists alike. The finding was disclosed responsibly to the Epic Games security team before publication.

This discovery reflects a broader and increasingly common pattern: attackers are embedding malware in files shared through platforms that users have every reason to trust.

"Our Fab.com discovery is a reminder that malware does not always arrive via suspicious links or shady downloads," said Andreas Clementi, Founder and CEO of AV-Comparatives. "It can come from a platform a professional or enthusiast visits every day. The Real-World Protection Test is designed precisely to evaluate how security software performs when the unexpected happens."

How was the Real-World Protection Test conducted?

The test ran from February to May 2026 and covered 20 widely used home security products. Each product was evaluated against a curated set of real-world internet threats, with the primary criterion being whether a given threat was able to alter the test system. All products also underwent a false-positives test, assessing their ability to correctly identify legitimate files without generating unnecessary alerts. Products with elevated false alarm rates had their award levels adjusted accordingly.

The 20 products evaluated were: Avast One Free Antivirus, AVG AntiVirus Free, Bitdefender Total Security, ESET HOME Security Essential, F-Secure Internet Security, Fortect PC Suite, G DATA Total Security, K7 Total Security, Kaspersky Premium, Malwarebytes Premium, McAfee Total Protection, Microsoft Defender Antivirus, Norton Antivirus Plus, Panda Free Antivirus, Quick Heal Total Security, Sophos Home Premium, Total Defense Essential Anti-Virus, TotalAV Premium, Trend Micro Internet Security, and VIPRE Advanced Security.

Which products achieved the highest award level?

Seven products earned the ADVANCED+ award, the highest designation in the AV-Comparatives consumer testing framework. Listed alphabetically by vendor, these are: Avast, AVG, Bitdefender, Kaspersky, Microsoft, Norton, and TotalAV.

Frequently Asked Questions

Is the test report available to the public?

Yes. AV-Comparatives provides open access to all test reports without requiring registration or payment. The full Real-World Protection Test report for February to May 2026 is available at av-comparatives.org.

What does the ADVANCED+ award indicate?

ADVANCED+ is the highest award level in the AV-Comparatives consumer testing framework. It is awarded to products that demonstrate consistently high protection against real-world threats while maintaining low false alarm rates.

How often does AV-Comparatives publish Real-World Protection Test results?

The Real-World Protection Test is part of the ongoing Consumer Main-Test Series and runs throughout the year. This report covers the first half of 2026.

Read the Full Report

The complete Real-World Protection Test report for February to May 2026 is available free of charge, without registration:

https://www.av-comparatives.org/tests/real-world-protection-test-february-may-2026/

About AV-Comparatives

AV-Comparatives is the leading independent cybersecurity testing organization, evaluating security solutions that have evolved far beyond traditional antivirus software. Our systematic testing assesses modern endpoint protection, threat detection, and mobile security across PC, Mac, Android, and IoT devices. Using one of the world's most relevant and sophisticated threat collections, we create real-world testing environments for comprehensive evaluation. Test results are freely accessible worldwide, and AV-Comparatives certification provides a globally recognized seal of approval for proven cybersecurity performance.

Press Contact

AV-Comparatives

Grabenweg 68, 6020 Innsbruck, Austria

www.av-comparatives.org

SOURCE AV-Comparatives

Thomas Uhlemann, [email protected]