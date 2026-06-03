Real-World Data on Truck Stops Now Accessible to Infrastructure Operators and Planners

Altitude Expands Partnership with CATT Lab Bringing Commercial Vehicle Stop Intelligence to RITIS

ATLANTA, Ga., June 3, 2026 /CNW/ - Altitude by Geotab, a leading provider of advanced mobility insights, today announced an expansion of its partnership with the Center for Advanced Transportation Technology Laboratory (CATT Lab) at the University of Maryland, that sees Altitude's Stop Analytics module integrated directly into RITIS (Regional Integrated Transportation Information System), the largest transportation data analytics platform in the world.

Row of trucks in front of trees (CNW Group/Altitude by Geotab)

By integrating Altitude's Stop Analytics capabilities within RITIS, Departments of Transportation (DOTs), Metropolitan Planning Organizations (MPOs), and other transportation and academic professionals gain direct access to Altitude's anonymized and observed data from 6 million commercial vehicles, about where trucks stop, how long they stay, where they park, and vehicle classification, without leaving the analytics environment they already know.

Access to Altitude data will inform and enable operators and planners with consistent, real-world data where infrastructure is most stressed. Alarmingly, a 2025 Pew Charitable Trust analysis shows that 60% of states are projected to miss their road and bridge construction goals, leaving significant financial investment on the table, including $350 billion funding under the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act due in part to lack of data insights.

Altitude and CATT Lab are partnering to help stakeholders make informed decisions about the efficient movement of goods and services to create safer and more sustainable roadways, bridges and highway networks. In 2024, US fleets moved 11.27 billion tons of freight, generating $906 billion in industry revenue.

"We're really excited to have this opportunity to integrate Altitude's Stop Analytics into the RITIS Platform." said Michael Pack, Director of the CATT Lab. "For the agencies who rely on RITIS every day, this will empower them with significantly more insights into freight planning and truck parking infrastructure investments."

This integration comes at a significant moment for truck parking policy. Funding under the Truck Parking Safety Improvement Act has transportation agencies across the country actively planning infrastructure investments to address truck parking demand that exceeds available capacity. Altitude's observed data provides the information that agencies need to identify where parking demand is highest, when it peaks, and which vehicle types are most affected.

"Transportation agencies need data that reflects how freight actually moves, not modeled assumptions, but observed reality," said Nathaniel Veeh, AVP at Altitude by Geotab. "RITIS is where the most consequential transportation decisions in the country are being made every day. Expanding our partnership to bring Stop Analytics into that environment means the planners and analysts who rely on RITIS will now have access to a level of commercial vehicle stop intelligence that wasn't available to them before. We're proud to deepen our relationship with CATT Lab and to contribute to the infrastructure that supports safer, more efficient transportation networks."

For more information about the partnership between Altitude by Geotab and CATT Lab, visit: altitude.geotab.com/partnership-ecosystem/catt-laboratory/

About Altitude by Geotab

Altitude by GeotabTM, a line of business within Geotab, is a leading provider of advanced mobility insights and solutions for public and commercial sectors across North America. Headquartered in Oakville, Ontario and Atlanta, Georgia, we leverage our expertise in data analytics to help decision-makers gain a comprehensive understanding of road network movements. By delivering reliable and contextualized insights, we enable improved planning capabilities and better financial outcomes, while maintaining data confidentiality and privacy. Our solutions drive safer, more efficient and more sustainable mobility throughout North America. Learn more at altitude.geotab.com and follow us on LinkedIn.

Altitude by Geotab is a trademark or registered trademark of Geotab Inc.

ABOUT CATT LAB

The Center for Advanced Transportation Technology Laboratory (CATT Lab) is an applied research and development laboratory within the University of Maryland's Department of Civil and Environmental Engineering. CATT Lab develops and operates RITIS -- the Regional Integrated Transportation Information System -- which houses the largest transportation big data archive in the world. RITIS fuses data from thousands of sensors, cameras, DOT systems, emergency operations centers, and private-sector sources into a single analytics platform used by thousands of transportation practitioners at state DOTs, MPOs, federal agencies, and private freight organizations across North America. For more information, visit cattlab.umd.edu.

SOURCE Altitude by Geotab

Media Contact: Ivana Di Millo, [email protected]