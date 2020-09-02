Real Time Medical Launches AI-Enabled App to Deliver Peer-Reviewed Data and Advice to Manage the COVID-19 Pandemic

Drawing only on trusted medical sources and overlaid with the latest federal health guidelines,

COVID AIKnowledgeEnableTM arms healthcare professionals and health conscious individuals with the information they need to make better decisions

TORONTO, Sept. 2, 2020 /CNW/ - Real Time Medical ("RTM" or "the Company"), a leader in developing software platforms that improve the efficiency, quality and speed of medical information sharing between professionals, announced today the launch of an app to help healthcare professionals and the public make better-informed decisions about COVID-19 for their patients, their families and themselves in real time, in one integrated platform.

With the support of the National Research Council of Canada Industrial Research Assistance Program, RTM's COVID AIKnowledgeEnableTM (COVID KE) combines Artificial Intelligence-enabled search of multiple trusted, peer-reviewed medical data sources with the collective intelligence of direct physician input to deliver the most relevant and current findings and actionable advice.

Drawing exclusively on trusted sources such as the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, the New England Journal of Medicine, the Lancet, and others, COVID KE serves as an effective information location tool that allows users to conduct their own research and educate themselves to make better decisions. Overlaid with the latest federal health guidelines for Canada and the US, the app is an effective weapon in the global fight against COVID-19.

"With a resurgence of COVID-19 infections in multiple jurisdictions in North America and around the world, and the start of a new school year, people need a way to zero-in on the valid scientific data and advice required to keep their families and patients safe – and to cut confidently through the clutter of misinformation," said Ian Maynard, RTM's CEO and Co-Founder.

In a July 15 presentation by the European Congress of Radiology, Dr. Marie-Pierre Revel noted that of the over 25,000 articles that have emerged about COVID-19 from multiple data sources, filtering revealed that 48 were meta-analyses and only 25 were clinical trials, underscoring the challenge in finding credible information in a tsunami of data.

"During this global pandemic, the need for credible, verifiable scientific information and advice is shared by medical professionals, policy-makers and the public, but it's the public that is facing the biggest threat from misinformation, bad science and unsound advice," said Dr. David Koff, RTM's Chairman and Co-Founder. "Using the COVID KE app, you're able to simultaneously scan multiple health data sources from around the world in seconds, which then also combines those findings with the latest recommendations from healthcare professionals around the world to make the best decisions for your family – on the go."

Importantly, healthcare professionals and the public will also be able to use subsequent releases of RTM's AIKnowledgeEnableTM to research the latest data on any medical symptom or ailment they choose – not just COVID-19. This quick and easy tool doesn't store any search information, protecting the privacy of the user at all times.

The app is available for use on iPhone, Android and desktop. COVID KE will be available for download worldwide on September 4th.

To register for your download of COVID KE and for more information, please visit us at https://www.realtimemedical.com/covid-ke.

About Real Time Medical

Real Time Medical Inc. (RTM) has operated as a tele-medicine and healthcare innovation company for over 13 years, developing software platforms to improve the quality and accuracy of service delivery to medical professionals and their patients in Canada, the United States, and Europe.

RTM was created by clinicians, for clinicians. The company's four co-founders are Dr. Greg Butler, Dr. David Koff, Dr. Nadine Koff and Ian Maynard. P.Eng., M.Sc., MBA.

SOURCE Real Time Medical

For further information: Media contact: Martin Cej, Longview Communications and Public Affairs, 403-512-5730, [email protected]