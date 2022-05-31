Real Luck Group Ltd. Reports 2022 Q1 Financial Results

Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander said: "The first quarter of 2022 saw the Company continue to make vast improvements to our platform, as we strive to become the world's number one esports betting destination. We have now introduced more than 400 games and products, including the newly launched online Luckbox casino, a vertical designed to bring engaging content to our players and near-term revenue to the business.

"We have also strengthened our leadership team, with the appointments of both Benn Timbury as Chief Operating Officer and Bo Wanghammer to the Board of Directors.

"Additionally, we embarked on the initial stages of our player acquisition campaigns, adding new partnerships with some of the biggest global player acquisition and referral networks. We continue to monitor and optimize our acquisition metrics, with the aim of maximizing ROI on marketing spend, despite player acquisition costs trending upward in recent months.

"We have $12.5 million of cash and no debt and we are managing our cash prudently, giving us the necessary resources to execute our growth strategy. We are continually reviewing our cost base to optimize efficiencies and have identified $0.5 million of annualized savings, which we will reinvest into the business, including our player acquisition budget this year.

"We have been focused on new opportunities to grow our user base, in a pragmatic and cost-effective manner, while focusing on our core esports market.

"Gaming revenues from esports betting in global markets, is forecast to grow at an unprecedented average of 17.6% year on year to 2026[1] in regulated markets alone - a faster rate than sports betting.

"We plan to grow our user base by entering new markets with additional local gaming licenses, while also rolling out our proprietary B2B offering, and an accretive M&A strategy, which we look forward to sharing with investors soon."

2022 Q1 operational Highlights

Ended Q1 with 421 games from six providers on the newly launched Luckbox online casino, an increase of 815% in games offered since the end of Q4 2021.





Ended Q1 with partnerships and agreements with more than 50 global new player referral affiliate sites. These partnerships and agreements are designed to increase player traffic to Luckbox's next-generation esports, sports and casino real-money betting products.

March 1 : Appointed Benn Timbury as COO. Mr Timbury's most recent role was with one of Europe's fastest growing igaming start-ups, the Gibraltar -based Lottoland Group, which is active in 15 global markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 15 million customers.

: Appointed Benn Timbury as COO. Mr Timbury's most recent role was with one of fastest growing igaming start-ups, the -based Lottoland Group, which is active in 15 global markets, has over 350 employees, and more than 15 million customers. March 9 : Appointed Bo Wänghammar to its board of directors. Mr Wänghammar was formerly Managing Director of Casino at PokerStars (acquired by Flutter Entertainment for US$6 billion in October 2019 ), and the CEO at Mr Green & Co online casino (acquired by William Hill for £242 million In October 2018 ).

: Appointed Bo Wänghammar to its board of directors. Mr Wänghammar was formerly Managing Director of Casino at PokerStars (acquired by Flutter Entertainment for in ), and the CEO at Mr Green & Co online casino (acquired by for £242 million In ). March 24 : Announced a partnership with leading affiliate and performance marketing company Raketech Group Holding (STO: RAKE). The agreement builds upon prior agreements that Real Luck Group has signed with several key affiliate marketing networks to increase player traffic. Raketech, headquartered in Malta , operates more than 1,760 sites, driving active players to igaming brands.

Subsequent events

April 13 : Announced a new partnership with online casino supplier Microgaming to add more than 100 games to Luckbox's casino including branded titles such as Jurassic World™, Game of Thrones™ and Lara Croft®. With the Microcaming content, Luckbox's casino now offers more than 450 games for users to wager upon.

: Announced a new partnership with online casino supplier Microgaming to add more than 100 games to Luckbox's casino including branded titles such as Jurassic World™, Game of Thrones™ and Lara Croft®. With the Microcaming content, Luckbox's casino now offers more than 450 games for users to wager upon. May 6 : Nominated in the Brand of the Year and Innovation in Esports categories at the EGR Marketing & Innovation Awards 2022.

[1] H2 Gaming Capital Esports Report, September 2021

About Luckbox

Luckbox is an award-winning next-generation gaming platform that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports, as well as sports betting and casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Luckbox is owned by Real Luck Group, listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV: LUCK) and OTC (OTCQB: LUKEF). Luckbox's proprietary tech stack is built by a team combining gambling industry experience and a passion for gaming and esports, allowing the company to benefit from superior business intelligence and player acquisition, while providing players with an industry-leading user experience and betting offer. Luckbox is live in more than 80 territories worldwide and holds a B2C and B2B gambling license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

