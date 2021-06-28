Real Luck Group Ltd. engages gambling license specialists SolutionsHub Limited

SolutionsHub, based in Douglas, Isle of Man, will assist the Company's mission to expand into new markets and regions through the acquisition of gambling licenses that complement the Group's existing Isle of Man license. SolutionsHub will also offer support with regulatory affairs, including anti-money laundering compliance and responsible gambling commitments.

The engagement follows the news that the Canadian Senate last week voted in favour of Bill C-218, known as The Safe and Regulated Sports Betting Act, which proposes to make it lawful to bet on a single sports or athletics event.

"Our Isle of Man license already allows us to offer wagering to sports and esports fans in territories around the world, and our intention is to access more markets through the acquisition of additional licenses," said Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander. "The SolutionsHub team is among the world's best when it comes to gambling licensing, making them the perfect partner to expand our business of delivering regulated, secure, and entertaining esports betting for existing and future customers."

"We are thrilled to be working with Real Luck Group," said SolutionsHub Egaming Specialist James O'Kelly. "Real Luck Group prides itself on integrity and providing the highest levels of player safety and security. We look forward to helping Real Luck Group achieve its licensing and regulatory goals."

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

About SolutionsHub

SolutionsHub is regarded as the leading authority in crypto and blockchain gambling licensing, as well as Isle of Man regulatory compliant tokenized and blockchain businesses. The SolutionsHub team is renowned for its knowledge and expertise in dealing with new legislation, business models, and designing regulatory compliant solutions. Unique know-how, coupled with blockchain and gaming experts, have seen SolutionsHub obtain licenses and regulatory approvals for previously unseen gaming, gambling, blockchain, and fintech business models. SolutionsHub's portfolio includes the first regulatory approval of a blockchain gambling operator, designing world-first crypto and player protection solutions and advising the Isle of Man's first hard-capped ICO.

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events affections such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE Real Luck Group Ltd.

For further information: Real Luck Group Ltd., Thomas Rosander, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647 670 2882; Investor Relations: Real Luck Group Ltd., James McMath, Media Manager, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647 670 2882; Investor Relations: Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 670-2882; SolutionsHub, Nick Wright, +44 7624 278800, [email protected]

