Real Luck Group Ltd. Announces OTCQB Approval with ticker LUKEF

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, April 5, 2021 /CNW/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSX-V: LUCK) ("Real Luck Group" or the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of legal, real-money esports and sports betting, announces that it has received approval to trade on the OTCQB Venture Market ("OTCQB"). Effective the April 5, 2021 market open, the Company's common shares will trade under symbol "LUKEF" on the OTCQB. Real Luck Group's commons shares will continue trading on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol "LUCK" (as before).

Real Luck Group (OTCQB: LUKEF) CEO Quentin Martin discusses the company's OTCQB approval Luckbox offers real-money wagering on esports and sports (CNW Group/Real Luck Group Ltd.)

Real Luck Group Chief Financial Officer Ran Kaspi said: "Our new listing gives us greater visibility and exposure to a broader investment community at what is an exciting time for esports and sports wagering in North America.

"We look forward to engaging with an increasing base of U.S. and international investors and sharing the Luckbox story with them."

The OTCQB is a venture market for early stage and developing U.S. and international companies that are current in their reporting and undergo an annual verification and management certification process.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Follow Luckbox on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Real Luck Group Ltd.

For further information: Real Luck Group Ltd. : Quentin Martin, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: (+44) 7498 181 863; Investor Relations : Real Luck Group Ltd., James McMath, Media Manager, Email: [email protected], Phone: (+44) 7811 608930; Investor Relations : Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 670-2882

Related Links

https://www.realluckgroup.com/

