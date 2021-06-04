Real Luck Group Ltd. announces Grant of Stock Options

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, June 4, 2021 /CNW/ - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) ("Real Luck Group" or the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of legal, real-money esports announces the grant of stock options to employees.

The Board of Directors have granted Chief Executive Officer Thomas Rosander an aggregate of 1,150,000 stock options in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Company's stock option plan and the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange. Each option is exercisable for one common share of the Company for a period of 3 years from the grant date at an exercise price of CAD $0.62, based on the closing price of the Company's shares on June 3, 2021. 150,000 of the options vest immediately and the remaining 1,000,000 options vest over a period of three years beginning upon the achievement of key business milestones.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

