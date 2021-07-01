Real Luck Group Ltd. announces Amendments to Stock Option Plan

CALGARY, AB and ISLE OF MAN, July 1, 2021 /CNW/ - Real Luck Group Ltd. (TSXV: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) ("Real Luck Group" or the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as "Luckbox" (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of legal, real-money esports is pleased to announce that the board of directors of the Company has approved an amendment to the Company's 20% "fixed" stock option plan (the "Plan") to increase the number of shares to be reserved and authorized pursuant to stock options granted under the Plan from 10,057,495 to 13,705,700.

The adoption and subsequent amendment of the Plan is subject to (i) the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the "TSXV") and (ii) the approval and ratification of disinterested shareholders of the Company, which approval will be sought at the Company's upcoming annual general and special meeting to be held on August 13, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, the Company will also seek disinterested shareholder approval for the ratification of certain stock option grants (the "Option Grants") under the Plan.

For further information regarding the adoption and amendment of the Plan and the Option Grants, please refer to the management information circular of the Company for the Meeting, which is expected to be filed on the Company's profile on SEDAR on or about July 13, 2021.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including, without limitation, the timing of the Meeting, the filing and delivery of materials related to the Meeting, and the receipt of any stock exchange or shareholder approvals required in connection with the Plan and the Option Grants, is a forward-looking statement and contains forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur". Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that the Meeting will occur on the scheduled date, that materials related to the Meeting will be filed or delivered on time and that the Company will continue to seek stock exchange and shareholder approval of the Plan and the Option Grants. Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. However, the forward-looking statements in this news release are subject to numerous risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause future results to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such forward-looking statements, including without limitation: the inability of the Company to obtain stock exchange and shareholder approval of the Plan and Option Grants, the inability of the Company to hold the Meeting on the scheduled date and the inability of the Company to file or deliver materials related to the Meeting on time. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

SOURCE Real Luck Group Ltd.

For further information: please contact: Real Luck Group Ltd., Thomas Rosander, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 670-2882; Investor Relations, Real Luck Group Ltd., James McMath, Media Manager, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 670-2882; Investor Relations, Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 670-2882

