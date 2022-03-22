Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander to speak at several leading investor and industry events

ICE , London, April 11 to April 14

CasinoBeats Summit , Malta, May 24 to May 26

Betting on Sport Europe , London, June 7 to June 9

World Gaming Executive Summit , Barcelona, June 29 to June 30

Mr Rosander said: "We have been enhancing our next-generation betting platform to where we are now scaling our player acquisition efforts.

"Our development efforts coincide with what promises to be a fascinating year for Canadian companies in the esports and sports betting space, with the opening of the regulated gambling market in Ontario anticipated in April.

"And now is the time to advance our communications to the industry and investors, so we're attending several conferences to highlight Luckbox's recent developments and opportunities."

To find out more or to arrange a meeting with Mr Rosander, please contact Nikhil Thadani, Vice President, Capital Markets Advisory at Sophic Capital, via email at [email protected] or call (647) 670-2882.

About Luckbox

Luckbox is an award-winning next-generation gaming platform that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports, as well as sports betting and casino games on desktop and mobile devices. Luckbox is owned by Real Luck Group, listed on the Toronto Venture Exchange (TSXV: LUCK) and OTC (OTCQB: LUKEF). Luckbox's proprietary tech stack is built by a team combining gambling industry experience and a passion for gaming and esports, allowing the company to benefit from superior business intelligence and player acquisition, while providing players with an industry-leading betting user experience and betting offer. Luckbox is live in more than 80 territories worldwide and holds a B2C and B2B gambling license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Follow Luckbox on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This news release may contain certain "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. When used in this news release, the words "anticipate", "believe", "estimate", "expect", "target, "plan", "forecast", "may", "schedule" and other similar words or expressions identify forward-looking statements or information. Such statements represent the Company's current views with respect to future events and are necessarily based upon a number of assumptions and estimates that, while considered reasonable by the Company, are inherently subject to significant business, economic, competitive, political and social risks, contingencies and uncertainties. Many factors, both known and unknown, could cause results, performance or achievements to be materially different from the results, performance or achievements that are or may be expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. The Company does not intend, and does not assume any obligation, to update these forward-looking statements or information to reflect changes in assumptions or changes in circumstances or any other events such statements and information other than as required by applicable laws, rules and regulations.

SOURCE Real Luck Group Ltd.

For further information: Real Luck Group Ltd.: Thomas Rosander, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647 670 2882; Investor Relations: Real Luck Group Ltd., James McMath, Head of Communications, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647 670 2882; Investor Relations: Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 670-2882