Real Luck Group Announces Continued Growth in 2023

Total First Time Depositing Players Grew ~200% In January

Registered Player Base Now Exceeds 250,000



CALGARY, AB and Isle of Man, Feb. 7, 2023 /CNW/ - Real Luck Group Ltd . (TSX.V: LUCK) (OTCQB: LUKEF) (the "Company") and its subsidiary companies doing business as " Luckbox " (the "Group"), an award-winning provider of licensed, real money esports betting, sports betting and casino games, announces that it's January operating metrics following December's metrics, which exceeded objectives.



In January, the Company achieved over CAD$1.6 million in Global Betting Handle. Additionally, monthly revenue grew 110% and Total First Time Depositing Players grew by 182% since December.



After six months of player acquisition efforts, our registered player base now exceeds 250,000. Our next focus is twofold; firstly, we plan to direct our efforts on ramping player value, with Total Player Deposits and Global Betting Handle being key performance measurables. Secondly, we are building a proprietary technology stack which we believe will be transformational for our industry. This product is an ultrafast, live micro-betting platform that we believe will allow us to increase revenue growth and margins from our B2C operations. It also positions us to expand into the lucrative B2B market with unique and proprietary products. We expect to provide more details on this new initiative in the coming weeks and months.

"This strong month-to-month growth was expected, and is simply a result of the collective experience that our team has acquired from driving growth at prior companies. We are currently only harnessing about a quarter of the player acquisition channels we have at our disposal, and are confident about our growth trajectory and ability to continue delivering favorable results. Independently from our B2C efforts, we are also looking ahead towards our planned B2B products. This would represent a completely new and additional line of business for Luckbox. We are eager to share more details about this new growth initiative later this year." said Real Luck Group CEO Thomas Rosander.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full license under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

For further information: Please contact: Real Luck Group Ltd., Thomas Rosander, Chief Executive Officer, Email: [email protected], Phone: 647 670 2882; Investor Relations, Nikhil Thadani, Sophic Capital, Email: [email protected], Phone: (647) 670-2882