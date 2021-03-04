Real Luck Group announces Canadian Gaming Association Membership

"Joining the CGA is an important step for us and our igaming experience has shown that a unified voice across the industry is key to driving and evolving public policy that is fair to all stakeholders," said Luckbox CEO Quentin Martin. "We are joining CGA at a key inflection point in the Canadian betting industry and we are optimistic that the legalisation of single-event wagering in Canada is on the horizon to give esports and gaming fans in Canada the option to bet on their favourite events in a safe and regulated environment. We know that esports is a large and growing market in Canada, and fans are demanding betting on matches. Luckbox's proprietary award-winning platform is that platform for Canada, offering wagering on 13 major esports as well as sports betting. With CGA member support, legalisation, regulation and working with responsible operators is the best means to keep fans safe and offer them the best possible experience." "I am pleased to welcome Luckbox as the newest member of the CGA," commented Paul Burns, President and CEO of the Canadian Gaming Association. "We are excited that a Canadian played sports betting and iGaming technology company that is poised to take advantage of the anticipated changes to the Canadian gaming landscape has joined the association. They have shown that they can operate in highly regulated markets globally and Canada presents a great opportunity for their business here at home. We look forward to working together and to assisting the growth of this new segment in any way we can."

About the Canadian Gaming Association

The Canadian Gaming Association (CGA) is a national trade association that works to advance the evolution of Canada's gaming industry. The association's mandate is to promote the economic value of gaming in Canada; use research, innovation, and best practices to help the industry advance; and create productive dialogue among stakeholders. Visit www.canadiangaming.ca to learn more about the CGA and gaming in Canada.

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

CAUTION WITH RESPECT TO FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

The TSX Venture Exchange has neither approved nor disapproved the contents of this press release. Neither TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements: This release includes certain statements and information that may constitute forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws. All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, including statements regarding future estimates, plans, objectives, timing, assumptions or expectations of future performance, including management's perception of the importance of membership in the CGA and its role in driving public policy discussions, the Company's beliefs regarding the timing and likelihood of legalized single-event wagering in Canada, the Company's beliefs regarding the best and safest way for bettors to wager on sports and esports and statements regarding the Company's position in the Canadian market and ability to take advantage of anticipated changes in the Canadian gaming landscape are forward-looking statements and contain forward-looking information. Generally, forward-looking statements and information can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology such as "intends" or "anticipates", or variations of such words and phrases or statements that certain actions, events or results "may", "could", "should", "would" or "occur".

Forward-looking statements are based on certain material assumptions and analysis made by the Company and the opinions and estimates of management as of the date of this press release, including that public policy and opinion will support legalization of single-event wagering in Canada and that the Company will be able to positively leverage its experience and positioning in the market. These forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause the actual results, level of activity, performance or achievements of the Company to be materially different from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements or forward-looking information. Important factors that may cause actual results to vary, include, without limitation, risks that single-event wagering is not legalized in Canada, adverse market conditions, risks inherent in the Company's business in general, risks that the Company's competitors may be better positioned in the Canadian market and other factors beyond the control of the Company.

Although management of the Company has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially from those contained in forward-looking statements or forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements and forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned that reliance on such information may not be appropriate for other purposes. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statement, forward-looking information or financial out-look that are incorporated by reference herein, except in accordance with applicable securities laws.

