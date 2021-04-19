Real Luck Group Adds VALORANT Game Betting to Luckbox Platform

"VALORANT has had an immediate impact as an esport, with Riot Games helping to foster a strong professional structure, with the first stage of the VALORANT Champions Tour boasting a prize pool of more than $400,000," said Luckbox Director of Sportsbook Metodi Zaburtov. "Esports fans have quickly grown to love VALORANT, with 291.26 million hours watched in the past six months, making it the eighth most popular category on Twitch - above FIFA and Call of Duty: Warzone. The addition of VALORANT betting is a continuation of our mission at Luckbox to offer the most comprehensive coverage of esports betting options for fans."

About Luckbox

The Company is an award-winning betting company that offers legal, real-money betting, live streams, and statistics on all major esports and sports on desktop and mobile devices. The Company has a Business-to-Consumer (B2C) platform, and by leveraging shared technology, data, and resources, the Company can offer an extensive range of betting options for esports tournaments. The Company's in-house customized user interface and user experience, built on a technology stack that supports multiple odds and streaming sources, allows the Company to deliver deep esports betting coverage. The Company has been built by a team combining experience in the igaming industry and a passion for esports to offer players a unique, broad, engaging, and legal CS:GO betting, Dota 2 and League of Legends betting experience. The Company serves esports fans in more than 80 territories across the globe. In November 2020, Luckbox was named Rising Star at the EGR Operator Awards. The Company (via the Group) holds a full licence under the Online Gambling Regulation Act (OGRA), issued by the Isle of Man Gaming Supervision Commission. As the Group is fully licensed in the Isle of Man for B2C and B2B esports & sports betting and casino, the Company has access to favourable payment processors. Luckbox is committed to supporting responsible gambling.

Follow Luckbox on Twitter / Facebook / LinkedIn

