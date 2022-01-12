REAL LEADERS®️ UNVEILS ITS 200 TOP IMPACT COMPANIES LIST OF 2022

Goalcast to be honored at Global Event on February 24

MONTREAL, Jan. 12, 2022 /CNW Telbec/ - Real Leaders is thrilled to announce the newly selected winners of its 2022 Top Impact Companies from around the world. "Business leaders across the globe are rapidly discovering that to be competitive – and to grow and thrive – they must forgo shortsighted thinking in favor of a farsighted vision that takes into account their company's social and environmental impact," said Mark Van Ness, Founder of Real Leaders. "We are excited to welcome new and old companies alike to the impact movement, and into the Real Leaders Impact Awards community."

The 2022 list features a mix of respected impact brands of all sizes and from a variety of industries, including Traditional Medicinals, Hannon Armstrong and Ocean Brands, as well as Allbirds, Danone, and Warby Parker. SEE IMPACT AWARDS RANKING

"We can't think of a better way to kick off the year than to be recognized by Real Leaders among some of the world's most impact-driven organizations," said Cyrus Gorjipour, CEO and co-founder of Goalcast. He continued, "We're on a mission to eradicate apathy, to empower people to realize their full potential and to take control of their lives. Impact is at the core of everything we do, so this award is truly a great honour." Salim Sader, Chief Content Officer and co-founder added, "There is no shortage of content that triggers fear and negativity online. We're committed to disrupting the narrative, using media for a positive social impact and reminding every one of our viewers that they have the ability to achieve greatness if they choose it. We believe stories have the power to change the world and are grateful to have our efforts celebrated by the Real Leaders community."

A virtual ceremony will be held on February 24, 2022 to honor the winners and will feature a keynote from Peter Diamandis, founder and executive chairman of the XPRIZE Foundation and executive founder of Singularity University

ABOUT REAL LEADERS

Real Leaders is a membership community for impact leaders with a global media platform dedicated to driving positive change. It's on a mission to unite farsighted leaders to transform our shortsighted world. Founded in 2010, Real Leaders recognized early on that businesses bore a responsibility to be as cognizant of their impact on employees, society, and the planet as they are on their bottom line. Real Leaders is a B Corporation, member of the UN Global Compact, and is independently owned.

ABOUT GOALCAST

Goalcast is the world's leading empowering media company specializing in producing and distributing transformative content which includes speeches, short documentaries and original short films. With a growing global community of over 32 million people and a monthly viewership of over 500 million, Goalcast is dedicated to helping each person live the impossible.

Check out Goalcast's open positions and join one of Canada's Top Growing Companies.

SOURCE Goalcast

For further information: Media Contact: Julie Van Ness, CEO, Real Leaders, [email protected]; Samantha Kris, Head of People and Culture, [email protected]