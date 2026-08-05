REAL Jet and Crypto.com Give Customers a New Way to Pay for Private Flights

Customers Can Now Use Crypto.com Pay™ to fly REAL Jet

NEW YORK, Aug. 5, 2026 /CNW/ -- REAL Jet, a REAL SLX company, has officially launched Crypto.com Pay, allowing customers to use the digital payment solution on the company's charter booking platform. With it, REAL Jet becomes the first private aviation company to accept Crypto.com Pay for private charter flights. Customers with a Crypto.com account, booking through REAL Jet, can now select Crypto.com Pay, with transactions processed securely and in compliance with applicable regulatory standards. Crypto.com Pay is available to eligible US residents for bookings priced and settled in US Dollars (USD). The launch builds on the Crypto.com–REAL partnership formed in February 2026 to reimagine VIP experiences across business, sport, and culture.

"In 2001, we created the fractional jet card, making private aviation accessible to a much wider audience. Crypto.com Pay is the next leap forward. Crypto.com has more than 100 million users and they're building for the next 100 million. These are the people that REAL Jet was built to serve. This generation transacts the way they live: instant, digital, and frictionless," said Kenny Dichter, Founder and Chairman of REAL SLX.

"Partnering with REAL Jet is a milestone for Crypto.com and our Crypto.com Pay feature, which was designed for ease of use and seamless integration," said Joe Anzures, Chief Business Officer, Crypto.com. "We are proud to support REAL Jet as it embraces the crypto payments space."

The collaboration comes as Crypto.com accelerates its expansion across all asset classes. In July 2026, Crypto.com secured a $400 million strategic investment from Citadel Securities, its first institutional funding round, valuing the company at $20 billion. This is one of many signals that digital assets are entering the mainstream, as adoption and institutional interest continue to rise across the globe.

About Crypto.com

Founded in 2016, Crypto.com is trusted by millions of users worldwide and is the industry leader in regulatory compliance, security and privacy. Our vision is simple: Cryptocurrency in Every Wallet™. Crypto.com is committed to accelerating the adoption of cryptocurrency through innovation and development of new use cases including prediction markets and tokenized RWAs.

Learn more at https://crypto.com.

About REAL Jet

Created by the founders of Marquis Jet and Wheels Up, REAL Jet delivers global access to premium aircraft with flexible booking and a commitment to safety, precision, and seamless execution. Private aviation, simplified, and without long-term contracts or forced commitments. REAL Jet LLC arranges flights on aircraft operated by FAR Part 135 air carriers, or foreign equivalent, who maintain full operational control of charter flights at all times.

About REAL SLX

REAL SLX is a global sports and lifestyle experience club. REAL creates and curates bespoke real-life experiences, best-in-class hospitality, exclusive offerings, exceptional benefits, and travel for its individual members and corporate partners. REAL SLX creates meaningful connections and lasting memories.

For more information, visit: realslx.com

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@real_slx (Twitter) @real-slx (LinkedIn)

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SOURCE REAL SLX