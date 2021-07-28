Real Estate Developer Shokai Canada Announces the Launch of West Oak's Phase II Following the Success of Phase I

Phase I of Vancouver West Community, West Oak, is 100% Sold

VANCOUVER, BC, July 28, 2021 /CNW/ - Today, Beijing Shokai Canada Limited (Shokai Canada) officially launched Phase II of their Vancouver West Side townhomes project — West Oak. This announcement follows the success of the project's Phase I launched earlier this April, which is now 100% sold. Phase I comprised 22 townhome units and was sold out in record time within two months. West Oak's Phase II consists of 20 townhome units, and since its official launch, the highly anticipated release has already secured the interest of multiple buyers who have placed their deposits.

The project is moving at a fast pace as Shokai Canada is committed to delivering the presale homes on time and on budget to eager homeowners. The demolition of existing structures on the building site is ongoing, and project construction is expected to start during the fourth quarter of 2021.

The residential presale project is located at the corner of West 49th Avenue and Oak Street, right at the centre of the rapidly transforming Oakridge hub. The 63-unit prestigious townhome community spans the length of 3 city blocks between 46th and 49th Avenue, with the site address at 6256-6382 Oak Street, Vancouver. It has a total floor area of 8,032 square meters (86,453 square feet) and is set to become the area's largest townhome development.

For those who drive, this highly coveted Vancouver West Side location offers proximity to city hubs including downtown Vancouver, Richmond, and Burnaby. YVR International Airport in Richmond is just 10 minutes away via Granville Street, downtown is 15 minutes away via Oak Street, while Burnaby is a 20-minute drive via 49th Avenue. West Oak's location on Oak Street makes it easy to get to and from anywhere in Metro Vancouver.

The central location not only provides easy access to the Canada Line Langara-49th SkyTrain station, but also within walking distance to the future redeveloped Oakridge Centre. This new recreation, retail and entertainment hub will feature a 9-acre rooftop and ground-level park, a 100,000-sq-ft community centre, and nearly 100,000 sq. ft. of retail and entertainment space over 2 levels at the revamped Oakridge Centre.

Aside from nearby amenities, green spaces, and unparalleled connectivity, West Oak will also invest in professionally designed landscaping to offer homeowners a private oasis where they can enjoy nature's elements at their doorstep. The West Oak team strives to make every component of the community green and sustainable as evident in the project's material selection - focused on high-quality, sustainable, and durable materials to ensure longevity of the homes.

"We aim to deliver homes of the highest quality to our homeowners, where they can enjoy the elegant, timeless interior design, and also rest assured that we stand by the quality of our homes with long-term warranties on key components," shares Will Wang, Development and Marketing Manager of Shokai Canada.

The project's brushed oak hardwood flooring boasts a 35-year residential wear and tear warranty, while countertops in the contemporary kitchen are LEED v4 and GreenGuard certified, and come with a lifetime warranty. Tiles in the bathroom are comprised of 24% recycled materials and surpass the highest slip-prevention standards. Since West Oak homes are tailored for young and growing families, the handpicked materials aim to minimize risks to children, which is why attributes such as slip-prevention, wear-and-tear minimization, and low formaldehyde emissions are key requirements during the material sourcing process.

Safe and enduring materials are just one of the factors in providing a safe living environment for families. "In order to provide residents and their children with a safer and more comfortable living environment, West Oak will provide a full range of community safety measures," shares Terry Zhang, CEO of Shokai Canada, he continues, "including fob access control and high-frequency, randomized security patrols."

In addition to the comprehensive security measures, the West Oak community also offers secure underground parking where each unit will have direct access to their homes, making your journey to and from home as safe as possible.

West Oak's project completion is expected to be in 2023.

Shokai Canada is the Canadian subsidiary of China state-owned Beijing Capital Development Holding (Group) Co., Ltd (BCDH), an established industry leader over the past 3 decades in China. The group is headquartered in Beijing, China, with offices around the world located in Britain, Australia, Japan, United States, and Canada.

About Beijing Corporate Development Holding (Group) Co. Ltd

Beijing Capital Development Holding (Group) Co., Ltd (BCDH) is one of the earliest real estate developers in China and has established itself as an industry leader over the past 30 years. BCDH was officially established on December 10th, 2005, with the merging of the former Chengkai and Tianhong groups. The company has since evolved into a large-scale municipal state-owned enterprise with business operations around the world in real estate development, property management, and property operation. BCDH achieves both economic and social benefits by renovating old and dilapidated buildings, developing affordable housing, and constructing green buildings.

The group is one of the largest and highest performing companies in terms of comprehensives strength, with over RMB 100 billion (USD 15.63 billion) in total assets, annual starting/restarting construction area exceeding 9 million square meters, and 22 million square meters of property under management. BCDH has been recognized as one of the Top 10 Real Estate Developer and Developer with High Social Responsibility in China for 11 consecutive years.

BCDH has expanded its business to more than a dozen domestic provinces and municipalities and two special administrative regions as well as globally, with international offices and subsidiaries the United States, Australia, Britain, Canada, Japan, Hong Kong and Macao.

About Shokai Canada

The Canadian real estate development subsidiary of BCDH, Shokai Canada was established in 2016 and builds on the company's commitment to develop luxurious residential projects around the world. In 2017, the company invested in a cooperative development project with Concord Pacific Developments for Concord Brentwood 1B Project located in Brentwood, Burnaby. The project covers a total floor area of 783,600 sq. ft., and comprises of two high-rise condo towers (45 and 55 stories respectively). Completion for the Concord Brentwood 1B project is scheduled for 2022. West Oak will be Shokai Canada's first luxury townhome community project in Vancouver West Side. The company has plans to launch to a high-rise residential project in the next year with many other Canadian projects in the pipeline.

